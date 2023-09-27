The World's Rarest Tank: The History Behind Germany's WW1 A7V Sturmpanzerwagen

Germany's Panzer tank divisions were a scourge that literally ran rings around and through Allied forces during World War II. Feared for their speed and maneuverability, the Panzerkampfwagen was better than Allied tanks. They were a crucial component of the Wehrmacht during the "Blitzkrieg" attacks and provided Adolph Hitler with the means and wherewithal to try and take over the world.

Germany's tank superiority in WWII might lead one to believe they were the innovators of this wartime tech. They were not. Britain actually invented and drove the first Mark I tank onto the battlefield in World War I during the Battle of Flers-Courcelette on September 15, 1916.

In fact, Germany didn't even build a good chunk of its own WWI-era armored vehicles but instead captured and used the enemies. The Sturmpanzerwagen A7V was essentially made because the Germans saw how effective enemy tanks were against them, and the idea of a fully mobile armored fort seething with firepower was simply too much to pass up. The development of the A7V is credited to Joseph Vollmer, a German engineer who owned his own automobile design company. When the war started, he enlisted in the German Army and went on to design not just the A7V but other tanks as well.

Vollmer more or less copied the design of armored train cars from the era. The sides were plated with 30mm armor on the front, 20mm on the rear, and 15mm on the sides. Dimensionally speaking, it was just over 26 feet long, almost 10.5 feet wide, and nearly 11 feet tall.