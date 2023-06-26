2023's Best Games So Far, Ranked
We're only halfway through the year, but 2023 has already given us some incredible games to sink our teeth into. From epic sequels to revamped classics, this year's gaming lineup has been a real treat. No matter which platform you prefer, there's a wide range of genres and gameplay styles from 2023's best games that cater to every taste.
The beauty of video games is that they are able to speak a universal language that brings people together regardless of age, gender, or background. The medium provides an outlet for our creativity, escapism, competition, and storytelling, attracting players with diverse interests and fandoms. Video games build worlds where anyone can find their place and embark on unforgettable journeys. This year's games span various genres, enticing players to delve into action-packed adventures, spine-chilling horror tales, or captivating explorations of vast open worlds. From rhythm-based combat games that get your adrenaline pumping to retro-inspired gems that evoke a sense of artistic nostalgia, there's truly something for everyone.
We've looked at each game's impact, critical reception, and overall player experience. So grab your controllers and read on to discover 2023's best games so far. These games have undoubtedly made their mark and are definitely worth checking out.
13. Street Fighter 6
"Street Fighter 6" is the latest installment in the iconic fighting game series, and it's already making waves as one of the best games of 2023. Developed and published by Capcom, "Street Fighter 6" was released in June. The game has a diverse roster of new and returning fighters, accessibility options, stunning RE Engine visuals, and immaculate online systems. It also features a massive single-player World Tour mode. "Street Fighter 6" has received very encouraging reviews, making this one a must-play for fans of the franchise and of fighting games in general.
With a few new additions, the roster of "Street Fighter 6" includes many of the classic characters, including Ryu, Chun-Li, and Blanka. The biggest changeup might be the game's new control scheme. This innovative control scheme replaces intricate button combinations for special moves with a single button press. This opens up the accessibility of the game by allowing players of all skill levels to string together combos. It does limit what specials are available, however, and lowers their damage. Pro gamers can also use the original button combinations to perform specials as well, giving players an unprecedented level of control.
In addition to critical acclaim, "Street Fighter 6" has also set a new concurrent player count record for a fighting game on Steam. With a peak of 70,540 players, it more than doubled the previous record held by "Mortal Kombat 11." "Street Fighter 6" will cost you around $60 and can be purchased for Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, or PC.
12. Wild Hearts
"Wild Hearts" is a monster-hunting game developed by Omega Force. Set in the feudal Japanese land of Azuma, players must battle giant mythical beasts known as Kemono. They're beautifully rendered giants that look like corrupted natural monstrosities. Players find themselves hunting everything from giant boars to celestial dragons and even sugar gliders with horns.
The game has been praised for its approachable yet mysterious world, fun-filled onboarding, and fantastical setting. "Wild Hearts" also introduces a unique gameplay mechanic called Karakuri, which allows players to collect magical thread and build structures mid-battle. This "Fortnite"-style building system allows players to magically summon walls, blocks, and even a comically large hammer. It adds a new element of strategy to the genre, granting players a springboard for vertical attacks and allowing them to set up traps or defenses when hunts aren't going their way.
"Wild Hearts" has been favorably compared to Capcom's "Monster Hunter" series — that's high praise, considering the "Monster Hunter" franchise has been around for almost two decades. "Wild Hearts" will cost you around $70 and can be purchased for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, or PC.
11. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The highly anticipated sequel to "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" finally arrived in early 2023. Join Cal Kestis and his loyal companion, BD-1, on another thrilling adventure. Respawn Entertainment's "Jedi: Survivor" surpasses its predecessor in nearly every aspect. The visuals have received a significant upgrade, breathing new life into the characters. Cal himself appears older, and the game offers players an expanded array of customization options for him, while returning characters have also undergone impressive makeovers.
But it's not just appearances that have been upgraded. At the end of "Fallen Order," Cal Kestis was already much stronger and well-versed in fighting with single lightsabers, dual lightsabers, and the double-bladed lightsaber. Rather than depowering him or making players have to relearn all those skills, the combat system has undergone a major overhaul. Now as Cal journeys through iconic "Star Wars" locations, he can unlock different lightsaber forms, drastically changing the gameplay and combat.
The team behind "Jedi: Survivor" didn't stop at combat improvements; Respawn Entertainment also enhanced the game's movement mechanics. Platforming and wall-jumping mechanics now incorporate a handy grappling hook, allowing you to swiftly traverse walls and effortlessly latch onto grapple points in mid-air. The controls have been streamlined, resulting in a fluid and intuitive experience as you travel the galaxy. "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" will cost you around $70 and can be purchased for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, or PC.
10. Darkest Dungeon II
The original "Darkest Dungeon" is a roguelike masterpiece. Red Hook Studios' sequel, "Darkest Dungeon II," introduces players to a desolate and treacherous apocalyptic wasteland where horrors lurk at every turn. Just like its predecessor, every decision the player makes carries philosophical, mental, and physical consequences. The game had been in early access since October 2021, and it got a full release in May 2023.
As a standalone game, "Darkest Dungeon II" is fantastic. Its graphics look amazing, and combat can be extremely challenging. There are a ton of different variables that go into a successful run, including luck, but that's what makes roguelike games so intriguing. The longer you play, more of the game is unlocked. Once you embrace the inevitability of death and countless restarts, you'll really enjoy what "Darkest Dungeon II" has to offer.
As far as inescapable comparisons between the original and the sequel, many fans will note that their favorite updates are the graphics enhancements. Other than that, they're not too kind with the changes to the combat system, characters, and the removal of the city-building mechanic. However, "Darkest Dungeon II" is its own game. If it was called "Darkest Trail" or something without the "II" added on, fans might be much more forgiving. Taking into account fans' criticisms of the sequel, the game has still gotten commendations from critics. "Darkest Dungeon II" is definitely worth playing, especially if you're a fan of roguelike games. "Darkest Dungeon II" will cost you around $40 and can be purchased for PC.
9. Hi-Fi Rush
Every now and then you see a game that just looks like it's going to be fun, and "Hi-Fi Rush" practically radiates fun. As you might imagine, "Hi-Fi Rush" is a rhythm game with a combat system similar to "Devil May Cry" or "Bayonetta".
Through a freak accident, the main character, Chai, has his MP3 player permanently embedded in his chest. As a walking DJ, Chai decides to take down the big evil corporation that has deemed him a defect. The combat mechanics of "Hi-Fi Rush" are thrilling. Both you and your enemies must groove to the beat of the game, creating a unique rhythmic combat sensation. Even if you can't carry a tune in a bucket, the motions on-screen are still synced up with the beat. While hitting the rhythm perfectly enhances your combat skill and visual flair, missing a beat won't ruin the fun. It simply means your damage output and effectiveness may be reduced.
Game critics praised its style and the satisfying combat, as well as the music that plays throughout the whole game. With its charming cartoon graphics, entertaining dialogue, and humorous interactions between Chai and his buddies, "Hi-Fi Rush" delivers an absolute joyride of a game. "Hi-Fi Rush" will cost you around $30 and can be purchased for Xbox Series X|S or PC.
8. Pizza Tower
"Pizza Tower" has been one of the biggest surprise games of 2023. At first glance, "Pizza Tower" looks like a high school programming project that got out of hand. The graphics are retro, the music gets your heart racing, and the gameplay will leave you confused but wanting more. At its core, "Pizza Tower" offers a simple platforming experience reminiscent of classics like "Sonic" and "Wario Land." Players run to the end of the map while avoiding enemies or stomping on them, and once they reach the end of the level, they're chased back to the beginning. While straightforward, that explanation of the gameplay still doesn't illuminate why "Pizza Tower" stands as one of the best games of 2023.
For starters, the main character, Peppino Spaghetti, has an impressive moveset. The amount of running, jumping, belly-flopping, and wall-running feels so intuitive and natural that players can easily pick it up and run him through levels at top speeds. You won't want to sprint straight through the levels, though. If you do, you'll miss out on the awesome level design and attention to detail in the artwork.
It may look like it was drawn in MS Paint, but "Pizza Tower" is filled with Easter eggs and little details that make the whole experience a blast. Peppino himself emotes constantly and interacts with everything around him, making the game a real joy to play. "Pizza Tower" will cost you around $20 and can be purchased for PC, or you can play it for free online.
7. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
Bayonetta is known for her stylish moves and powerful demonic combos. She's able to single-handedly face angels and demons alike with powerful magic and abilities. However, fans of the series will remember her out-of-time self, Cereza. Bayonetta's younger self was ripped out of time in "Bayonetta 2," and we were able to get a glimpse at what the heroine was like before she became the powerful witch we know today. "Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon" takes players on a prequel journey with Cereza, Bayonetta as a child. In this prequel, Cereza hasn't made her pact with Madama Butterfly yet. Instead, she discovers her ability to summon her first demon, Cheshire, who inhabits her cat doll. Together, they set off on an adventure.
While Nintendo's game is whimsical, especially compared to other games in the series, don't be fooled — it still packs intense battles and puts a strong emphasis on puzzle-solving and platforming gameplay. Here's where things get interesting: Players have the unique task to control both Cereza and the mischievous Cheshire simultaneously with each half of the Switch controller. It makes for a really unique platformer.
Visually, the art style takes a different direction from previous entries in the series, yet it remains undeniably beautiful. The entire game is animated like a storybook, but the source material isn't quite friendly. It's as if Dr. Seuss tried to write the "Necronomicon" for children. It's an incredible journey, well worth it for both fans of the series and newcomers. "Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon" will cost you around $60 and can be purchased for the Nintendo Switch.
6. Resident Evil Village VR
After the spine-chilling success of "Resident Evil 7" in virtual reality, Capcom's series continues its terrifying journey with the VR treatment in "Resident Evil Village." Immerse yourself in the dark world alongside Ethan Winters as he faces unimaginable horrors. This time, the VR experience elevates the fear factor as you encounter a 9.5-foot-tall vampire with deadly blades for hands chasing you down. The fully immersive VR environment intensifies the already-amazing gameplay. Survival is still the goal, but the addition of VR adds a fresh and terrifying twist to the familiar formula.
The boss fights with Lady Dimitrescu are terrifying as she towers over Ethan, and they're even more horrifying in VR. Seeing Ethan get mauled by various enemies in first-person is downright terrifying. The controls have been finely tuned for a fluid VR experience, minimizing the motion sickness that can plague some VR games.
Although the main campaign of "Village" is fully available in VR, the Mercenaries minigame wasn't included in the VR version. This is only slightly disappointing since the main draw of VR is the boss fights and not the fast-paced run and gun of Mercenaries. The VR mode of "Resident Evil Village" is free if you have the base game and is only available for the PSVR 2.
5. Diablo IV
"Diablo IV," the latest installment of the "Diablo" franchise, hasn't been without controversy. Blizzard's increasing reliance on freemium and microtransaction models of monetization has alienated a lot of its fan base, and "Diablo IV" is no exception. While the game requires a single payment for full access, it also has a microtransaction store. This means you'll unlock the entirety of the game with its purchase, but can also buy cosmetics and other in-game items with real money.
Despite the controversy, "Diablo IV" is already an amazing game, and if its predecessors are any indication, it'll only get better as more updates, events, and DLC come out. As we return to the world of Sanctuary, a new threat emerges after the numerous defeats inflicted upon Diablo and its siblings. Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto and the mother of the Nephalem, has returned from exile, and players begin the story following in her wake. Players can choose to play one of five classic character classes: Druid, Sorcerer, Barbarian, Rogue, and Necromancer. In addition to choosing your character's gender, players now have access to a character customization menu that allows you to tweak and fine-tune your character.
In terms of gameplay, "Diablo IV" offers a more open-ended area to explore. While a main path guides your progress, there is also the freedom to venture off the beaten track. The core elements that have endeared "Diablo" to its fans endure, like challenging boss encounters and the ongoing pursuit of legendary loot. "Diablo IV" will cost you around $60 and can be purchased for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, or PC.
4. Hogwarts Legacy
Every fan dreams of the day an open-world RPG is made of their favorite fandom. Fortunately for "Harry Potter" fans, that time is now. "Hogwarts Legacy" is an immersive open-world action RPG that allows players to create their own character and live out their fantasy of attending Hogwarts themselves.
Imagine a meticulously crafted next-gen Hogwarts brought to life on your gaming console. Players can look forward to a deeply engaging Hogwarts experience. They can attend classes, fly around on a broomstick, duel, explore the Forbidden Forest, and even go shopping at Hogsmeade. In addition to simply being able to explore the world of "Harry Potter," players will also be able to create their own customized characters. There are dozens of different hairstyles, colors, eyes, and facial structure presets to fully customize your unique "Harry Potter" character, or even model one after yourself. And if you still crave more customization, an extensive modding community offers virtually limitless choices and possibilities.
"Hogwarts Legacy" is not just a visually stunning wizard school simulator. The game weaves an immersive, original storyline that places players at the center of the action. And don't forget about the awesome combat. You'll be able to cast all your favorite spells at monsters and can even learn unforgivable curses. While it is separate from the books and movies, the game remains faithful to the lore fans know and love. "Hogwarts Legacy" is an epic open-world action RPG designed for true Potterheads. "Hogwarts Legacy" will cost you around $60 and can be purchased for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, or the Nintendo Switch.
3. Resident Evil 4 Remake
"Resident Evil" is the king of the survival horror genre, and 2023 saw a return of one of the best entries in the series. "Resident Evil 4" won numerous awards including several Game of the Year awards when it was first released in 2005. It brought a tense atmosphere and an amazing storyline to life. "Resident Evil 4" truly changed the series for the better. It broke new ground by introducing mutated cult members as enemies, departing from the traditional zombie archetype. This fresh twist added an extra layer of fear and unpredictability. Shooting an enemy in the leg wouldn't kill them, but would make them fall to the ground. Headshots helped players conserve ammunition. These were all new features and territory back then and have since become staples in the franchise.
The remake updates this classic with all-new graphics, controls, dialogue, and, most importantly, AI. The controls have been updated with modern-day controllers in mind, making the entire experience much more enjoyable. While the changes to the dialogue are subtle, they add a nice touch. However, the standout improvement lies in Ashley, who has undergone a substantial overhaul. Her AI and pathing have been fixed so she's no longer a complete liability. She'll actually hide from enemies now instead of running headlong into danger.
You can relive the chilling world of "Resident Evil 4" in Capcom's remake, now enhanced with modern updates that honor the original's legacy. "Resident Evil" continues to evolve, and this remake stands as a testament to the enduring impact of the franchise. The remake of "Resident Evil 4" will cost you around $60 and can be purchased for Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, or PC.
2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
"The Legend of Zelda" is one of the most successful video game franchises on the market today. "Breath of the Wild" gave "Zelda" fans the game they've always wanted: a massive open-world game filled with puzzles, items, dungeons, and secrets. "Tears of the Kingdom" for Nintendo Switch takes everything fans loved about "Breath of the Wild" and cranks it up to 11. One of the major downsides to "Breath of the Wild" is that after you save Hyrule, the realm is still a shell of its former self. Towns and cities are still isolated, and the world is still in ruins. As a direct sequel, "Tears of the Kingdom" lets players experience what happens afterward. The land of Hyrule is just now starting to recover. The world becomes vibrant again, bustling with villages, towns, and traders. It's really quite lovely to see.
Moreover, "Tears of the Kingdom" offers a substantially larger game world compared to "Breath of the Wild." It introduces new areas like the Depths and Sky Islands, effectively doubling the size of the explorable map. This expansion provides ample space for fresh puzzles, secrets, and exciting combat encounters.
Finally, the newest mechanic lets players fuse objects together and create vehicles, robots, or pretty much anything their imaginations can come up with. The system is similar to the game "Besiege," which won internet fame for players' unique designs of robotic destruction. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" will cost you around $70 and can be purchased for the Nintendo Switch.
1. Metroid Prime Remastered
Retro Studios' remastered "Metroid Prime" returns you to the unforgiving depths of Tallon IV, a hostile planet teeming with mutant experiments that must be hunted down and obliterated. When "Metroid Prime" was first released on GameCube, it took what players loved about the "Metroid" franchise and turned it into a 3D masterpiece, shattering all expectations upon its release. Regarded as one of the best video games of all time, even to this day, "Metroid Prime" left a lasting impact on the gaming industry.
The only issues players really had with the original were the wonky GameCube controls. GameCube controllers made it impossible to fine-tune your aim with Samus' power beam. Instead, you had to rely on a lock-on mechanic to hit enemies accurately.
The good news is that even after two decades, the controller complaint is still one of the only critiques you'll hear about "Metroid Prime." The highly anticipated remastered version of "Metroid Prime" successfully preserves all the greatness of the original while incorporating modern controller functionality and improved graphics. Brace yourself for intense battles and intricate exploration as you unravel a rich sci-fi narrative. The legend of "Metroid Prime" lives on, and the remastered edition is ready to captivate a new generation of players. "Metroid Prime Remastered" will cost you around $40 and can be purchased for the Nintendo Switch.