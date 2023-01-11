The 15 Rarest Nintendo GameCube Games

Nintendo is never one to balk at trying something different, and the GameCube is perhaps the greatest proof of that. It offered a completely re-imagined console and controller. Nintendo even ditched cartridges in favor of mini discs. It was such a departure from the rest of the company's catalog that you might not even recognize it as a Nintendo if the name weren't written on the box. Despite its mid-life crisis style makeover, the console was popular in large part because it was affordable. A GameCube cost consumers $199.99 at launch, but the price dropped to $99.99 for the 2003 holiday season (via CNET).

If you've got an old GameCube in the closet or you've picked one up at a yard sale, there are plenty of great games you can get your hands on without breaking the bank. We recommend "Viewtiful Joe" as a good starting place. Used copies are affordable on the secondary market, and its unique movement mechanics are a treat. If you're looking to complete you GameCube collection, however, there are a few titles that could put a considerable dent in your savings.