Metroid Prime Remastered Review: Suit Up

I can't speak for everyone, but for me, whenever I'm asked what some of my favorite games are, "Metroid Prime" is always towards the top of that list. It's the first video game I can remember playing that left me feeling like I had nothing to critique. It was — at least back in 2002 — perfect. And like most fans, I've been quietly pining for a remake in some capacity for a very long time.

That's not to say I was dissatisfied with "Metroid Dread" in any way, or that I'm anything less than excited for the eventual release of "Metroid Prime 4," but Samus' original first-person outing was always the best of the bunch for me. Even if it doesn't have the Dark Suit (a.k.a. The Best One) in it. So of course I made all sorts of happy noises when Nintendo revealed "Metroid Prime Remastered" out of nowhere during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct... followed by more noises when I found out it was released that very same day.

Now here I sit, one full playthrough finished and a second run on the unlocked Hard difficulty (in which I also attempt a 100-percent scan of everything and acquire all the items), trying to figure out how to express my thoughts effectively. Because the short version is that this game is as amazing as it always was, only now even more so because of the handful of updates and additions found in this remaster. But there's a bit more to it than that.