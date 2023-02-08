Metroid Prime Remastered Gets A Surprise Release On Nintendo Switch
So many "Metroid Prime" fans have been holding out hope for re-releases of the original trilogy in some form or another — particularly before the eventual release of "Metroid Prime 4." After months (in some cases years) of waiting and wishing, finding rumors leading to dead ends, and so on, it seemed like Nintendo just wasn't all that interested in bringing Samus Aran's first 3D adventures to the Switch.
But then February 2023's Nintendo Direct (via Nintendo of America) happened and it turns out Nintendo was just keeping its cards hidden this whole time. Yes, the original "Metroid Prime" is indeed getting a remastered release for the Switch, one featuring the kinds of updated visuals, controls, and presumably other bells and whistles you might expect from something being called a "remaster." Even better, it's out soon. Very soon. Today, in fact — assuming you're interested in the digital eShop release (via Nintendo.com) for $39.99. Otherwise, you can grab the physical version (price currently unknown) on February 22.
Metroid Prime Remastered for Nintendo Switch detailed
The remaster returns to Talon IV (though it's still technically Samus' first trip) looking like it still uses the same general level design and enemy encounters as the GameCube original from 2002. The big exception is that the visuals appear noticeably more detailed and crisp — not that the original release was a graphical slouch for its day — and the various environmental and enemy models seem more intricate than before. And, of course, Samus will be exploring the planet while unlocking new gear and abilities, which in turn allow her to reach new areas.
Beyond the obvious graphical upgrades, "Metroid Prime Remastered" will also offer several control options over the first release. The GameCube version of "Prime" utilized a single joystick control scheme that would have players move regularly, then hold a button to look around freely. It worked perfectly well at the time but this was before dual-stick controls for first-person games had become commonplace. Now, though, you'll be able to choose between the classic control style or a more modern dual-stick approach, with the series' familiar lock-on mechanic continuing to do its thing in either case.
No comment was made during the Direct about whether the game's primary criticism (difficulty identifying elements that have already been scanned with the scanning visor) has been addressed in this version. However, the scanning icons in the video footage did appear to be a bit different than they were the first time around, so it's possible that the scanning system has also gotten a bit of an update. The only way to know for sure is to play it and find out!