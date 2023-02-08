Metroid Prime Remastered Gets A Surprise Release On Nintendo Switch

The remaster returns to Talon IV (though it's still technically Samus' first trip) looking like it still uses the same general level design and enemy encounters as the GameCube original from 2002. The big exception is that the visuals appear noticeably more detailed and crisp — not that the original release was a graphical slouch for its day — and the various environmental and enemy models seem more intricate than before. And, of course, Samus will be exploring the planet while unlocking new gear and abilities, which in turn allow her to reach new areas.

Beyond the obvious graphical upgrades, "Metroid Prime Remastered" will also offer several control options over the first release. The GameCube version of "Prime" utilized a single joystick control scheme that would have players move regularly, then hold a button to look around freely. It worked perfectly well at the time but this was before dual-stick controls for first-person games had become commonplace. Now, though, you'll be able to choose between the classic control style or a more modern dual-stick approach, with the series' familiar lock-on mechanic continuing to do its thing in either case.

No comment was made during the Direct about whether the game's primary criticism (difficulty identifying elements that have already been scanned with the scanning visor) has been addressed in this version. However, the scanning icons in the video footage did appear to be a bit different than they were the first time around, so it's possible that the scanning system has also gotten a bit of an update. The only way to know for sure is to play it and find out!