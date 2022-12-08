Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.

While Sony and Microsoft are busy releasing new consoles to keep gamers enticed, the Nintendo Switch is still going strong nearly six years after it was first released. It doesn't hurt that it's one of the most affordable consoles on the market, and it isn't plagued with the same availability issues as some other consoles. It's also just a really good machine, which seamlessly slips between home console and handheld.

If the 2023 games lineup is any indication, the console still has a lot of life left in it. The coming year promises a veritable buffet of titles, some new, others modern remasters of classic games. While many of those titles will be available on multiple platforms from console to PC, Nintendo has a promising collection of exclusive titles you won't be able to play anywhere else.