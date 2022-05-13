The Fascinating History Of Nintendo

Undoubtedly one of the biggest names in gaming, Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its creations are easily recognizable all over the world. The names Bowser, Yoshi, Luigi, Samus, Kirby, Zelda, and of course Mario instantly offer up feelings of nostalgia for many, and drum up memories of great times exploring fantastic worlds full of wonder, peppered with innocent child-like humor, and surprises galore on truly iconic gaming systems.

Yes, we all know Nintendo as one of the purveyors of the gaming era, but what is not as well known is that despite a ban on gambling, the company was actually started in order to make handmade Japanese playing cards, or Hanafuda, over a hundred and thirty years ago!!!

Intrigued yet? Let's try to condense some points in their vast and intriguing history to the confines of this article, and explore the important milestones of this true gaming icon together – all the way from its humble beginnings to the current day.

Quick note here, please be aware that not every specific detail can be covered in this article, so some details might be left out for brevity.

To start off, here are a few quick facts to keep in the back of your mind while reading...