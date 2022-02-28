How Sony Outclassed Sega In The Console Wars

The mid-1990s was an interesting time in video game history, with 3D visuals and gameplay coming to the fore via titles like "Descent" and "Quake," and then going even more mainstream — or at least as mainstream as video games could be considered at the time — thanks to home consoles from Nintendo, Sega, and Sony that tried to capitalize on the technology. 1994 in particular was an exciting time as that winter saw the Japanese release of both the Sega Saturn and the Sony PlayStation, which were followed by the Nintendo 64 in 1996.

And that's to say nothing of the plethora of other consoles that were also still on the market. Atari's Jaguar in 1993, Sega's 32X in 1994, Nintendo's Virtual Boy in 1995, Panasonic's R.E.A.L 3DO in 1993 — it was overwhelming, to put it mildly. There were too many choices, and if you picked the wrong hardware you'd essentially find yourself saddled with an expensive paperweight.

The three major gaming companies tried to stand out by pushing "true" 3D games. But even so, the waters were so muddied with consoles it was only natural for at least one of them to fall behind.