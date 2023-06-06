Diablo 4 Becomes Blizzard's Fastest-Selling Game Of All Time

Thanks to its lengthy development, "Diablo 4" is one of Blizzard's most ambitious games, placing players in a massive open world with deep, customizable character mechanics to battle the monstrous forces invading the land of Sanctuary. The game can be played solo, as well as with up to three friends online or one friend in couch co-op.

"This is a moment years in the making for the Diablo IV team," Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo, said in Blizzard's press release. "We're extremely proud to offer players the richest story ever told in a Diablo game. Players have a range of choices, including personal character customization, equipping personalized skills for battling horrific demons, or collecting Legendary loot to support your playstyle while discovering new ones. Since the game was first announced in 2019, the support from millions of players around the world drove us toward this release of our dark vision of Sanctuary. Hail Lilith, Blessed Mother."

"Diablo 4" is available for digital download on PC via Blizzard's website, as well as both digital and physical copies on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The Standard Edition costs $69.99, the Deluxe Edition costs $89.99 and comes with a premium season one Battle Pass unlock, and the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99 and comes with an accelerated season one Battle Pass unlock. All three editions also come with limited-edition cosmetic items.