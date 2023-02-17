The 15 Best Nintendo Switch Fighting Games

While "Super Smash Bros." was one the only real platform fighter in the market for a long time, there have been numerous competitors emerging over the last few years. One of the more notable is the free-to-play platform fighter "Brawlhalla." Created by Blue Mammoth Games and published by Ubisoft, the title is available on almost every platform but has a strong following on the Nintendo Switch thanks to the fact that there is already a steady fanbase for this type of game.

The gameplay is much the same as you'd expect from this type of game. The goal is to knock opponents off the stage and into a blast zone, with the damage taken by a fighter determining how far they'll fly when attacked. There's a wide range of modes available, from 1v1 matches to chaotic free-for-all contests and even co-op 2v2 rounds. In terms of fighters, players can pay extra to unlock special crossover fighters from series such as "Adventure Time," "Rayman," and "The Walking Dead."

"Brawlhalla" certainly has a lot going for it and is a great place to start if you are unfamiliar with fighting games. That's because it features universal movesets and a control system that is easy to get to grips with. There's also the obvious upside of "Brawlhalla" being free-to-play, meaning you can download and jump straight into the action without spending a penny.