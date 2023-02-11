Why Nintendo Switch Games Are So Expensive

Gaming on a Nintendo Switch can be heaps of fun, but it's hard to deny that the games tend to be a little pricey. Even games that came out years ago, such as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," continue to maintain the prices they were given at launch. Meanwhile, other platforms often discount games after some time passes. Why is Nintendo Switch so different in that regard?

Nintendo Switch is Nintendo's first console that combines gaming on the go and on the TV. You can play in docked mode or in handheld mode, and that opens up the door to a whole lot of new gaming experiences. The interactive Joy-Cons, while not without their faults, also enable game studios to create titles that make the most of that technology. The console first launched in 2017 and continues to sell well, and the games that are available on it definitely play a big part in that.

Unfortunately, the Nintendo staples are expensive, and they rarely ever get cheaper. Evergreen hits like "Zelda," "Mario Kart," or every new version of "Pokémon" continue pulling in sales despite high prices. That's nice for Nintendo, but not so much for fans, who might want to score a decent discount.