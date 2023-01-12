Here's What It Will Take To Run Hogwarts Legacy On PC

Avalanche Software has officially revealed the system requirements for its upcoming open-world title "Hogwarts Legacy." Eyeing a PC release on February 10 following an unfortunate delay, the role-playing game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter will also be making its way to the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo ecosystems. For folks rocking a Steam Deck, publisher Warner Bros has confirmed on Twitter that "Hogwarts Legacy" will be verified for the handheld gaming console at launch.

On the Windows side of things, you will need at least an Intel Core i5-6600 or an AMD Ryzen 5-1400 processor to run the game at the lowest graphics setting. Your modest gaming rig must also have at least 16 GB of RAM, 85 GB of storage, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics engine. The visual experience will max out at 720p 30 fps, however, if you only meet the minimum specs.

For folks looking forward to enjoying the game at the Recommended or High quality presets, the processor baseline has been set at an Intel Core i7-87000 or AMD Ryzen 5-3600 chip. The GPU requirement, on the other hand, goes up to an Nvidia GeForce 1080 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or Intel's new Arc A770 graphics engine. This setup will be enough to enjoy the game at 1080p resolution with a smooth 60 fps frame rate.