Intel Reveals Arc GPU Pricing As It Goes Head-To-Head With Nvidia

At $329, the Intel Arc A770 doesn't directly compete with the RTX 3070, but it's vying for a spot among the affordable cards that can competently push a smooth 1440p gaming experience — to what effect is anyone's guess right now. Early benchmarks suggest it should be able to manage under a decent load in most games. In fact, it's expected to outpace even the 3060 Ti with enough optimization time, and may even come close to the 3070's potential by the end of its lifecycle, all with less power draw.

Right now, the Arc A770 is the most powerful chip in Intel's lineup, with equal amounts of both Ray-Tracing and Xe cores for a total of 32 each. It comes in 8GB and 16GB configurations with a 2.1GHz base clock and up to 560MB/s bus speed. Intel suggests it offers a 2x improvement there. We're not sure which competing GPU it targeted to tout that figure, but we do know it handily beats the RTX 3060, at least according to Intel.

There's also XeSS, Intel's highly efficient supersampling technology that should offer sharper graphics and improved antialiasing without major performance hits. We're said to be seeing up to a 65% performance improvement in that area, but we're not sure which exact card Intel is judging against. There is a decent list of titles ready to support it at launch, and surely Intel is buttering the palms of its partners to attract more as time rolls on.