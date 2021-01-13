Hogwarts Legacy delayed like every other game in recent memory

Throughout the past year, there’s been no shortage of game delays. These delays have included high profile titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Halo Infinite, and now it seems we have one more game to add to the very long list: Hogwarts Legacy. The Harry Potter-themed role playing game was first confirmed back in September, and now it appears that it won’t be here as soon as anticipated.

While a lot of game delays can be blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re not actually sure why Hogwarts Legacy is being delayed outside of the developer – Avalanche Entertainment – needing more time to finish the title. Beyond that, we weren’t given more details in a rather vague statement published to the Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account today.

“We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label,” the statement reads. “Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.”

Originally, Hogwarts Legacy was expected to launch in 2021, but we never had a more specific release date than that. Likewise, today’s statement gives no indication of when in 2022 the game will launch, which means that it could still be the better part of two years away.

Let’s hope this delay isn’t quite so dire, but with the new release window putting the game likely a year away at least, it’s probably going to be a long time before we get a precise date. We’ll let you know when more is announced, but settle in, because it’s probably going to be a while before we hear anything else from Hogwarts Legacy.