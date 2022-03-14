Hogwarts Legacy State Of Play Promises First Look At Gameplay

It looks like we're going from one PlayStation State of Play right into the next. Following last week's State of Play (early March, 2022) that was focused mostly on upcoming games from Sony's Japanese publishing partners, we're getting another one this week. This time around, the focus will be quite a bit different, as the next State of Play will focus entirely on one game: "Hogwarts Legacy." It's been quite some time since we last heard from the upcoming "Harry Potter" games, and fans of the franchise will definitely want to catch this particular presentation event.

That's because this State of Play promises the very first look at "Hogwarts Legacy" gameplay. The media surrounding this game has been very limited so far — in fact, outside of the announcement trailer that was published way back in September 2020, we haven't seen much of anything from "Hogwarts Legacy" yet. The streaming event that'll take place this week aims to change that, and since "Hogwarts Legacy" is going to be a multiplatform title, Xbox and PC gamers — not just those who own a PS4 or PS5 — will want to make sure to tune in.