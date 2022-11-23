The Best Video Games Of 2022

This was a difficult category to crown a winner in. There's the obvious "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II," but it seems that there are just as many players who find the COD franchise to be stuck in a familiar rut with no fresh ideas as there are players who are ravished, borderline rabid, by each new COD release. There are a number of other contenders this year in the PvP, PvE shooting space — there's "Midnight Ghost Hunt," which allows players to take on the role of either ghosts or hunters and engage in a hectic cat-and-mouse 4v4 battle. Early chatter of MGH looks to be positive, but the game is only in early access stages with no public full release date, so it doesn't really have an official place on the 2022 list.

"Warhammer 40K Darktide" is expected to be a good one, but that won't be here until the end of the month. We also have the ghastly horror-shooter game "Scorn," but the reviews show some inconsistency between really liking the game and detesting it. "LEAP" is another shooter that was released in early access this year, but even if it were formally available, it's a bit too HALO knockoff for us. The avatars and aesthetics of "The Anacrusis" caught our eye in early access, but reviews are merely lukewarm (via IGN).

So, somewhat begrudgingly, this leaves us with MWII. We had really hoped that an indie or non-series-installment FPS would come out of the woodwork and knock our socks off this year, but since that just wasn't the case, we have to at least hand it to Demonware and company for continuing to capitalize on the same formula that's brought them success since the early 2000s.