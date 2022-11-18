PlayStation Black Friday Deals Serve Up PS5 Accessories, DualSense, And Game Discounts

Now that we've reached the midpoint of November, it's only a short wait until the lion's share of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals reach stores worldwide. In fact, some deals are already live — well ahead of the holiday season schedule. This is usually the case for highly coveted tech like new laptops, but you'll likely see all sorts of deals popping up this week.

Earlier today, Sony released its own Black Friday deals, and it includes some pretty serious discounts across its PlayStation catalog. Primarily, Sony offers a sweet 25% discount off of its premium subscription for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners — PlayStation Plus — which allows participation in online multiplayer between PlayStation consoles in select games. The premium service also allows access to a significant back-catalog of games, scaling in breadth depending on whether you've opted to subscribe to the PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium plan.

There are a ton of other discounts on offer here as well, including PS5 accessories like extra DualSense controllers, accompanying DualSense Charging Stations, and even the high-quality Pulse 3D headphones — which, from our experience, are great for listening to Spotify across the room while working on other tasks. Naturally, you're going to want to purchase an extra controller (or several) if you plan to play PlayStation 5 games with friends or family during the holidays when it's cold outside, so this is likely the best time to snag some. Hand in hand with that, DualSense Charging stations can make it easier to keep your controllers charged so there's rarely any downtime — perfect for those long nights of gaming.