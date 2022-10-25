Here's What Happens If Your PSN Account Gets Hacked

Gaming accounts like Xbox or Steam are just as susceptible to theft as other types of personal accounts, and it can genuinely hurt to lose a PlayStation Network account to a hacker. You might have personal information tied up in your PSN account, such as passwords and credit card information, or you may value your trophy collection and not want to lose it all just because some jerk across the internet was greedy.

Regardless, if your PSN account is hacked, it can be a frightening experience. You have no clue what the hacker will do with your information once they have it — not to mention, it can be difficult to detect a hack until it's too late. Things like fraudulent charges appearing on your credit card balance, or when you're notified of a password or email address change on your account, are your only warnings.

Fortunately, you aren't left without a means of combating the threat of losing your PSN account to an unruly hacker, especially one who may be trying to steal your private information or break into your other accounts. There are some basic rules of thumb that we recommend following on all of your personal accounts, and the rules are no different here.