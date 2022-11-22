Don't Get Your Hopes Up For "God Of War Ragnarök" DLC

As much as you're probably loving "God of War: Ragnarok" right now, you might want to take your time and savor the experience. Speaking with Kinda Funny Games on a recent podcast episode, game director Eric Williams answered the final question of the day regarding potential DLC with a very noncommital answer. To the chagrin of everyone clutching a DualSense, he tells us not to hold our breath for any downloadable content that would extend the game's storylines or add new gameplay.

"Um, I don't know, man. That game is big," he said. "I think we put everything we had into it, so I wouldn't count on it."

The remark came on the heels of an answer to whether there are any super secret endings that fans could yet uncover, to which he answered that he might have one on a flash drive in his home. It sounded like a joke in context, but we can dream.