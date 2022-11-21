The Best Black Friday Deals On Gaming Consoles And Accessories

While some PC gamers might argue that their Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 offers better performance, it's hard to ignore the value of a gaming console. Sure, you can set up a gaming PC in your lounge to play from your sofa, but we all know that a living room is not the PCs natural habitat. It's that lounge-centric design, utter simplicity, and, of course, console exclusives that make some people just prefer the gaming console to a gaming PC.

As a console gamer, nothing quite beats waiting out the cold months by cozying up under a blanket on the sofa next to your favorite snack and playing your favorite game. While consoles do usually represent better value than PC gaming, a discount always helps make the often-high prices of gaming easier to swallow. With Black Friday around the corner, brands and retailers have started announcing what should add up to be some of the best sales of the year. Best of all, a host of Black Friday sales are already available, so you don't even have to venture out into the chaos of your nearest shopping center to take advantage of them.