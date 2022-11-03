Nintendo Black Friday Deals Feature A Familiar Switch Bundle

The Black Friday holiday season is just around the corner, and brands have gradually started sharing details about what to expect from them this time around. Among the first of these brands is Nintendo, which has had a long history of repackaging older Black Friday deals as new ones (via Business Wire). This year is turning out to be no exception, as the company just shared the details of most of its 2022 Black Friday deals. As the case was in November 2021, most of Nintendo's deals are near-identical to the ones from last year and the year before.

Nevertheless, while the options may seem unexciting for people expecting more from Nintendo, there is no denying that Black Friday deals are often the best time to buy Nintendo Stuff. This is primarily because the company is known to be especially stingy when offering discounts on its consoles and games.

All of Nintendo's 2022 Black Friday deals will go live starting later this month. They will be active across select Nintendo retailers (including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and others) and the My Nintendo Store. In addition to these deals, the company also announced that several digital deals will be exclusively available via the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch console. However, the company has yet to share details about promotion timings and featured games that will be available on the eShop.