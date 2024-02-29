Whatever Happened To The Packard Motor Company?

Dominating the American automotive landscape are the big three from Detroit: Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler. Then there are the smaller rivals who enjoy varying degrees of success, such as Tesla and Rivian. This has been the case for most of the post-war period, but in the early part of the 20th century, America had dozens of car companies vying for dominance. Most of them failed to leave much of an impression on the American automotive landscape, but some now-defunct carmakers made a significant impact in their time. One of these was Packard.

While it has not made cars for many decades, Packard was once known for making the finest, most opulent motorcars, destined for the garages of bankers, industry barons, Hollywood A-listers, and literal royalty. Cars built for the well-heeled must be lavish in their appointments, generous with their power delivery, and engineered for excellence. Packard delivered on these at a time when the mark of a luxury car was not how many power options the manufacturer could offer, but the degree of exclusivity of the materials used to build it. The company was once confident of this, as its advertising slogan was, "Ask the man who owns one." New Packards have not existed for some time, making it a bit harder to ask someone who owns one, but you still may ask, "Whatever happened to Packard?" Here is a brief recounting of the brand's story.