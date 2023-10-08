Rolls-Royce's Merlin: The Engine That Helped Win WWII

The Merlin is a supercharged 12-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1,649 cubic inches (about 27 liters). It first saw production in 1936 and was made until 1956. Initially, it was an English-only powerplant, with planes like the Hawker Hurricane and the aforementioned Spitfire utilizing the Merlin. As the war heated up, American manufacturers like Packard joined in. The American version went by the much less imaginative V-1650 nomenclature.

Getting into an airborne gunfight is not the usual use-case scenario for a car engine. However, fighter plane engines need to operate in the highest stress environments imaginable at many different altitudes, and the Merlin was tweaked and adjusted to dominate wherever it was flying. For example, right from the war's outset, the Merlin performed well in Spitfires at high altitudes. Still, its fuel delivery system and supercharger suffered when engaging in combat aerobatic maneuvers at lower altitudes. Eventually, the wrinkles were ironed out, and the Spitfire was then put on even ground with the Third Reich's Messerschmitt Bf-109.

Initially, the Merlin was not the engine of choice for the P-51; that would be a powerplant made by Allison. The Allison engine had the opposite problem of the Merlin; it conked out at higher altitudes, leading the United States Army Air Forces (the Air Force was not yet a separate branch of the military) to adopt the Merlin for use in the Mustang, earning it the "D" designation.