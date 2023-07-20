The Buick Riviera: GM's Answer To The Thunderbird Was Originally A Cadillac

When the original Ford Thunderbird debuted at the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, it became more than a knee-jerk reaction to Chevrolet's Corvette sports car. It established a new "personal luxury" niche in the burgeoning auto segment, combining a muscle car's power and driving dynamics, a luxurious interior, and a sub-$3,000 base price. Ford sold 16,000 Thunderbirds in its maiden year, and this naturally got the attention of fellow American automaker General Motors (GM).

GM instructed its styling head, Bill Mitchell, to design a car that would lock horns with the popular Thunderbird. Inspired by the delectable coachwork bodies of late 1950s Rolls-Royce motor cars, Mitchell and GM designer Ned Nickles created a concept with razor-sharp styling cues: featuring a low-profile body, a distinctive egg-crate front grille, unique hidden headlights, and substantial vertically-stacked parking lights on the front fenders.

This new concept would later become the first-generation Buick Riviera. But before it entered production in 1963 as a Buick, GM's Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Cadillac divisions had first dibs on what would redefine the personal luxury niche.