2023 Cadillac Lyriq reservations were a success, I guess

Cadillac’s 2023 Lyriq electric luxury crossover opened for reservations over the weekend, but if you weren’t quick then there’s bad news if a fancy Ultium EV was to be in your future. Reservations of the Lyriq – among the first to use GM’s new electric vehicle platform – were snapped up within 20 minutes. That, on the face of it at least, was great news for Caddy.

Reservations have increased in popularity over the past few years, particularly for high-profile electric vehicles. Undoubtedly inspired by Tesla, the process allows automakers to gauge demand as well as drum up extra hype before actually starting to accept full orders.

Where other companies opted to leave the reservation books open and keep racking up interest – as Ford has done with the F-150 Lightning, reservations for which are now over 150,000 strong – Cadillac tightly controlled spots for the 2023 Lyriq Debut Edition. Sure enough, after about 19 minutes, those who wanted to secure a place in line saw a disappointing message.

“2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition reservations are full,” the automaker says, “but more vehicles will be available to order through your Cadillac dealer starting the Summer of 2022.”

Now, it’s worth bearing a few caveats in mind, and significant ones at that. Most obvious, Cadillac isn’t actually saying how many reservations it was accepting, and it’s not talking about how many Lyriq Debut Edition cars it plans to build.

Nor can GM take for granted that every one of those reservations will translate to a full sale. With the EV segment getting more interesting each year, undoubtedly there are people taking advantage of the fact that they can stake a claim for an early car and then decide whether or not to order it closer to release.

Pricing for the electric SUV begins at $59,990 (plus destination), though a well-equipped Lyriq Debut Edition could be considerably more expensive. It includes a 100.4 kWh battery which Cadillac expects to be sufficient for 300 miles or more of range, 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, and 20-inch wheels (with 22-inch versions an option).

Adaptive Cruise Control is standard, though Super Cruise is still an option. A 33-inch digital dashboard display is standard, however, as is an AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, Cadillac Smart System active safety, and a hands-free tailgate are all included on the Debut Edition, too. Initial deliveries are expected in the first half of 2022, Cadillac says.

It’s not GM’s first taste of Ultium demand, mind. Earlier this year, GMC opened up reservations for the Hummer EV, with reservations for the Edition 1 version snapped up in 10 minutes. Even with a six-figure price tag, the Hummer EV Edition 1 quickly built up a waitlist several thousand would-be buyers long, GMC said.