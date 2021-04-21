2023 Cadillac Lyriq price revealed as electric SUV gets a launch date

Cadillac has confirmed pricing for the 2023 Lyriq, its all-electric luxury crossover, ahead of reservations opening in September this year. Second of the models to launch based on GM’s Ultium platform, Lyriq will be priced from $59,990 (including destination), though deliveries won’t actually begin until the first half of 2022.

It’s the same architecture as we’ve seen GMC use for the Hummer EV pickup and Hummer EV SUV. General Motors’ next-gen electric platform supports a variety of drivetrain configurations – including front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive – plus various different battery sizes, with the automaker suggesting as much as 450+ miles could be possible with the right combination.

For the 2023 Lyriq, there’ll be a 100 kWh battery pack initially, using 12 Ultium modules. It’ll be rear-wheel drive rather than all-wheel drive, and Cadillac is estimating range to clock in at over 300 miles. We’ll have to wait for the EPA to weigh in to get final figures.

The single-motor configuration will be good for 340 hp (255 kW), the automaker says, and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. No word, at this stage, as to how fast that will leave the crossover on the road.

What we do know about that experience will be that Lyriq will offer one-pedal driving using a variable Regen on Demand system. A pressure-sensitive paddle on the steering wheel will control how rapidly the crossover slows – or even comes to a complete stop – while you’ll also be able to modulate speed by lifting off the accelerator.

Super Cruise will be available as an option, allowing for hands-free adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping. It’ll be the enhanced version, too, supporting automatic lane changing when you indicate.

When it comes to recharging, there’ll be DC fast charging support that can add up to 76 miles of range in 10 minutes, or up to 195 miles of range in 30 minutes. On a 240V Level 2 (11.5 kW AC) charger, you’re looking at 31 miles of range per hour of charge time; if you get a 19.2 kW AC/100A dedicated circuit installed, that could increase to 52 miles per hour.

If all you have is a regular, 120V outlet, however, figure on just 3.5 miles of range per hour plugged in.

As for the styling, there’ll be standard LED headlamps with animations, and a choice of Satin Steel Metallic or Stellar Black Metallic exterior colors, and Sky Cool Gray or Noir for the interior.

20-inch split 6-spoke alloy wheels will be fitted as standard, with 265/50R20 all-season rubber. 22-inch dynamic spat-spoke reverse rim alloys with 275/40R22 tires will be optional. Either way you get 5-link SLA front suspension with Passive-Plus Premium Dampers, and 5-link rear suspension with the same damping system. The whole thing is just shy of 197 inches long and almost 78 inches wide, and there’s 28 cu-ft of trunk space that expands to 60.8 cu-ft with the rear seats folded.

Inside there’ll be a 33-inch LED curved display spanning the dashboard, and an AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system that includes headrest speakers. There’s KeyPass digital vehicle access and Cadillac’s new Active Noise Cancellation system for the cabin.

Production of the 2023 Lyriq is expected to kick off in Q1 2022. Pricing for the full options will be confirmed closer to the order books opening up.