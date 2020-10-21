2022 GMC Hummer EV revealed – 350 mile range from extreme “Supertruck”

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV has been revealed, and as expected there’s a whole lot to this electric reboot of the iconic truck name. Headed into production in fall 2021, the new Hummer EV uses GM’s Ultium platform for electric vehicles, with GMC estimating over 350 miles of driving on a full charge along with some of the fastest recharging around.

It definitely looks the part, blending elements of the classic Hummer with a new, electric-inspired aesthetic. Oversized fenders and a broad grille – complete with illuminated HUMMER logo – give it plenty of presence, while the pickup body-style should be practical. A Hummer EV SUV is in the pipeline. Inside, there’s room for five.

As for the drivetrain, the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 will have a three motor e4WD system, which GMC expects to have 1,000 horsepower. It’ll support features like torque vectoring, pushing dynamically-controlled torque to the individual wheels depending on traction and driving needs, as well as a new “CrabWalk” mode that allows the truck to track diagonally for easier maneuvering in tight off-road (or parking lot) situations. That involves using the 4-wheel steering system to turn the rear wheels up to 10-degrees in either direction, though it only operates at low speeds.

0-60 mph will come in around 3 seconds, GMC says, in the “Watts to Freedom” drive mode. As well as an estimated 350 miles of range, there’ll be 800 volt DC fast charging with support for up to 350 kW chargers. Find one of those, and you’re looking at almost 100 miles of range added in 10 minutes, GMC suggests.

Adaptive Ride Control with air suspension will be standard, adjusting the dampers according to the road surface, along with independent front and rear suspension. Extract Mode will allow the air suspension to rise up around six inches (149mm) for extreme off-roading conditions, such as fording water or getting over bigger boulders. GMC expects the truck to be capable of driving through water more than two feet in depth. Front e-lockers and virtual rear lockers will be available, along with heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts; an underbody armor option will wrap the whole underbody of the truck with steel plates, including shields around the differential and double-stacked battery pack.

In Terrain Mode, there’ll be 11.9-inches of ground clearance, a 44.3-degree approach angle, a 33.7-degree departure angle, and a 25.4-degree breakover angle. It’ll be capable of fording 28-inches of water, or climbing an 18-inch wall. The front and rear will each have 13-inches of suspension travel.

With the optional Extract Mode, meanwhile, the ground clearance increases to 15.9-inches. Approach angle climbs to 49.7-degrees, departure angle to 38.4-degrees, and breakover to 32.2-degrees. It’ll ford 32-inches of water in that mode, too.

The Hummer EV Edition 1 will also have Super Cruise as standard, using the enhanced version with automatic lane changing supported. It will be able to keep the electric truck in pace with highway traffic, and centered in its lane, without the driver’s hand on the wheel. Three years subscription to Super Cruise will be bundled.

Inside, there’ll be a 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch digital driver display, along with a 14-speaker Bose audio system. Special off-road widgets will show metrics like torque output, diff locker engagement, pitch and roll angles torque vectoring, and other details. An “Infinity Roof” with transparent “Sky Panels” will be standard on the Edition 1, as well; those panels will be removable, and owners will be able to store them in the front trunk. At the back, there’s a power rear glass window that can drop down, and a power tonneau cover.

GMC’s MultiPro Tailgate will be standard as well, supporting six different ways of opening, along with UltraVision with HD surround cameras. Up to eighteen views around the EV will be possible. The Edition 1 will also get digital key and 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler All Territory MT tires, wrapped around 18-inch wheels as part of the Extreme Off-Road Package. That also includes underbody armor, rock sliders, and even underbody cameras with auto-wash and replaceable lenses should the worst happen.

Production of the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 kicks off at the freshly-renamed Factory ZERO in Michigan in late 2021. It’ll be priced from $112,595 including destination.

First the Edition 1, then a whole Hummer EV family

While the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 will – as the name suggests – be the first of the family, there’ll be at least three more variants that GMC has in mind. The Hummer EV 3X is expected to be available in fall 2022, GMC says, and priced from $99,995 (plus destinaton). It’ll have a three-motor drive system, plus Torque Vectoring, and the Watts to Freedom feature.

The Hummer EV 2X will follow in spring 2023, meanwhile. That will be priced from $89,995, and include a two-motor drive system, Adaptive Air Ride, and 4 wheel steer with CrabMode. It’ll also include Extract Mode.

Finally, there’s the Hummer EV 2. That’ll be the most affordable of the four, starting at $79,995, and also the latest to arrive: GMC doesn’t expect it to go on sale until spring 2024. It’ll have a two-motor drive system and miss out on its siblings fancier features.