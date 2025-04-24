Why Your Tesla's Battery Drains When Parked (And How To Stop It)

A parked car is never fully inactive. The battery inside a fossil fuel-powered vehicle still provides energy to certain electrical components like the alarm system and clock, albeit in minuscule doses. This small amount of power draw doesn't significantly drain the stored energy in the battery, leaving plenty for you to start the car. Tesla's electric vehicles (EVs) have the same always-on features. However, since they rely solely on batteries to function, even a tiny bit of battery drain while parked is noticeable.

What's tricky about Tesla vehicles is that the stored energy utilized to keep some features working while parked is also used to power the motors that move the car. Tesla owners have complained on various online platforms that their EVs tend to lose a few miles of range overnight or during periods of inactivity. The phenomenon has been dubbed "phantom drain" because of how the batteries slowly run down when not driving nor charging.

When parked, Teslas — and other EVs — continue to perform background tasks that require energy. The security feature called Sentry Mode uses external cameras to continuously monitor the vehicle's surroundings while at rest. Although this gives owners peace of mind against theft and vandalism, it's the biggest culprit behind phantom drain. Other features that contribute to the draining issue include cabin overheat protection, system security checks, scheduled over-the-air (OTA) software updates, and alway-on third-party accessories like additional dashcams. Tesla's smartphone app — which remotely checks the car's status — also triggers energy consumption when the car is off.

