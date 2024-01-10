Tesla Dog Mode: What It Is, And How To Use It

Nobody ever wants to leave their dog alone in their car. Not only is it painful to keep a dog in an enclosed space for a certain period of time, but it could also be dangerous to the dog's health, depending on the weather outside or how long it has to wait in the vehicle. Sure, people could crack the windows in the past to keep fresh air circulating for their pets when the car is off, but even that can cause problems for the animal. Plus, you have all of the people walking by your car, seeing an animal alone inside it, and not knowing how long they have been stuck inside this metal box.

Amongst its many features, Tesla has implemented a setting in its vehicles that makes the notion of leaving your dog alone in your car for a brief period safer for your pet and lets people know that the dog is safe. It is aptly called Dog Mode. When your Tesla is in Dog Mode, you can run the air conditioner or heater of your vehicle without your car being fully on, which you can set to a specific temperature. Also, the LED screen console displays the temperature as well as a reassurance to anyone passing by that the dog is safe and that you'll be back soon. It's a wonderful little feature for the Tesla, and using it is rather simple.