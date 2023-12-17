8 Little-Known Tesla Features Every Owner Should Be Using

The rear liftgate of a Tesla can be manually adjusted to raise to a certain height, avoiding obstacles or low garage roofs. This is particularly useful for the Model X and Model Y SUVs, although the process works the same across all Tesla models with a powered liftgate. To adjust, open the trunk as usual, and then pull the liftgate either up or down to the desired opening height. Then, hold the button on the bottom of the liftgate down for three seconds. You'll hear a chime to confirm the height is adjusted, and then the next time the liftgate opens in that location, it will only be to the height you set.

Although the liftgate does include an auto-detect feature, which should in theory prevent it from hitting obstacles, it's notoriously inconsistent. There are plenty of cautionary tales out there from owners who have driven their newly delivered Tesla into the garage, only to immediately open the liftgate into the garage door and scratch it. So, it's worth keeping an eye on the height of the liftgate, even after setting it for your home garage. There's no guarantee it will detect movable objects like doors, or even low-hanging objects if you park at a different angle than usual.

Multi-story parking lots have also been known to cause issues, as the car detects that it's in a different location and may therefore open the liftgate to its full height even after being adjusted for a home garage.