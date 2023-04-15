Can You Take A Tesla Through A Car Wash?

Taking your car for a wash might seem like a mundane activity, and perhaps an odd thing to be concerned about, but once you start to think about it, there are a few things you might be concerned about when it comes to washing a Tesla. Sure, vehicles need to have some sort of water resistance to be able to drive on the road in various weather conditions, but that doesn't necessarily mean that same weatherproof treatment on the electrical components is meant to protect against high-pressure jets of water.

Tesla vehicles, and most other EVs, present interesting problems — not only because of the touch-enabled outer surfaces, but also due to things like automatic windscreen wipers and parking brakes. Both manual and automatic car washes can be problematic when it comes to Tesla vehicles, as this poster on Tesla Motors Club found out in 2021 when washing his Tesla Model 3 caused the charging port to open unexpectedly.

Somewhat amusingly, mere days after that post on Tesla Motors Club, Tesla issued a software update that implemented "Car Wash Mode," which allows you to safely wash your car without having to worry about water triggering any door or charging port handles.