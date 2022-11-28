Electric Cars That Actually Look Good
With the world quickly succumbing to the pressure to switch from an internal combustion engine to an EV, there are several options to choose from, and it can feel overwhelming. Many manufacturers strive to have their EVs appear futuristic, with sharp curves, jagged angles, and funky wheels. For some vehicles, it works — for most, it doesn't. We've compiled a short list of EVs that would actually look good in your driveway.
First up is the Hyundai IONIQ 5. Having won MotorTrend's SUV of the Year for 2023, the first all-electric EV to do so, the IONIQ 5 is a no-brainer. It's spacious and comfortable, the ride is a beautiful blend of sporty and squishy, and is a looker in all the right ways. With most EVs starting at $60,000-70,000, the IONIQ 5 has a base MSRP of $41,450 — making it one of the cheaper EVs on the market that doesn't look or feel cheap.
Looks and price aren't all the IONIQ 5 have going for it, though. It's also one of the quickest charging EVs available as well, charging from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes — nearly rivaling the time it takes to fuel up a gasoline-powered vehicle. With a range of 303 miles in the rear-wheel drive, 220 for the front-wheel, and 266 for the all-wheel drive configuration, it's definitely an EV that can fit in just about anywhere. No matter the season, no matter the reason.
The IONIQ 5 was announced as a contestant for Japan's Car of the Year award since the EV SUV is a very popular car on the island. It's also been nominated for Germany's Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year, and UK Car of the Year — making the IONIQ 5 a global success. Literally.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach E
The Mach E isn't a real Mustang, and most of the world was incredibly vocal about the Mustang name being used for something other than a V8-powered muscle car. The Mach E, an EV SUV, is much more than just a fake Mustang (Bustang?). Underneath all the controversy is an EV worthy of all the respect the Mustang name demands.
It's affordable and comfortable; the styling is modern but subtle for an EV, and it beat Tesla's Model 3 as Consumer Report's Top EV Pick earlier this year. Most importantly, the Mach E comes in a trove of configurations and trim levels, making the Mach E a diverse vehicle for a broader range of drivers. For instance, the new Mustang Mach E GT has 480 brake horsepower and boasts Ford's MagneRide adaptive suspension, targeting drivers who prefer a sportier eco-friendly commute.
With an EPA range between 224-312 miles depending on the drivetrain option, it's as efficient as it is powerful. However, the charging rates for the standard and extended ranges aren't that impressive when compared to most EVs out there. For the standard range battery, charging from 10 to 80% takes about 38 minutes, and the extended range setup takes around 45 minutes. It sure is pretty to look at, though.
2023 Porsche Taycan
The Porsche Taycan is an EV that doesn't look like an EV. Porsche engineered the Taycan to be a Porsche that cozies right up to the 911 in terms of performance without sacrificing most of the practicality of an EV. If you're looking for an all-electric car that doesn't leave performance in the rearview, the Taycan may be precisely what you're looking for.
Targeting the Tesla Model S Plaid directly, the Porsche Taycan has the advantage of multiple launches before a charge is needed — something the S Plaid can't yet do. On the track, where most S Plaids are, the Taycan is its most direct competition. Especially with the Turbo S variant running at 751 brake horsepower.
With a range of up to 312 miles in the 93.4kWh configuration, the Taycan is a lot more of a multi-purpose vehicle than most figured. The Taycan can be used to drop the kids off at school, dominate Teslas and even other Porsches on the track, and then get groceries all within the same day. With a starting price of $86,700 and a top-tier price of $190,000 MSRP, it certainly isn't for everyone. But this isn't about cost — it's about looks. And the Taycan definitely delivers.