Electric Cars That Actually Look Good

With the world quickly succumbing to the pressure to switch from an internal combustion engine to an EV, there are several options to choose from, and it can feel overwhelming. Many manufacturers strive to have their EVs appear futuristic, with sharp curves, jagged angles, and funky wheels. For some vehicles, it works — for most, it doesn't. We've compiled a short list of EVs that would actually look good in your driveway.

First up is the Hyundai IONIQ 5. Having won MotorTrend's SUV of the Year for 2023, the first all-electric EV to do so, the IONIQ 5 is a no-brainer. It's spacious and comfortable, the ride is a beautiful blend of sporty and squishy, and is a looker in all the right ways. With most EVs starting at $60,000-70,000, the IONIQ 5 has a base MSRP of $41,450 — making it one of the cheaper EVs on the market that doesn't look or feel cheap.

Looks and price aren't all the IONIQ 5 have going for it, though. It's also one of the quickest charging EVs available as well, charging from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes — nearly rivaling the time it takes to fuel up a gasoline-powered vehicle. With a range of 303 miles in the rear-wheel drive, 220 for the front-wheel, and 266 for the all-wheel drive configuration, it's definitely an EV that can fit in just about anywhere. No matter the season, no matter the reason.

The IONIQ 5 was announced as a contestant for Japan's Car of the Year award since the EV SUV is a very popular car on the island. It's also been nominated for Germany's Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year, and UK Car of the Year — making the IONIQ 5 a global success. Literally.