Ford Talks Changes For 2022 Mustang Mach-E

Ford confirmed some details about the 2022 Mach-E electric vehicle that proved extremely popular in 2021 when it debuted. The 2022 Mach-E is now available to order with the entry-level model starting at $43,895. The automaker also confirmed that the Mach-E California Route 1 is now available with electric all-wheel drive and standard heated seats and steering wheel.

It’s odd to have a car named the California Route 1 with features that make it more suitable to cold-weather states. That said, any Californian making a trip into the mountains will certainly appreciate the all-wheel drive and heated seats. It’s also likely to be a popular trim in states known for cold weather. With order banks for 2022 open, shoppers can order the Mach-E Premium Ice White Edition Appearance Package pictured above. That package brings wheels with white touches and silver emblems for the vehicle’s exterior.

For 2022, GT and GT Performance Edition buyers get a standard black painted roof. Another nice change for 2022 is that popular colors Grabber Blue Metallic and Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat are now available on all Mach-E models. Previously those colors were only available on some of the higher-end models. An all-new color is available for 2022 called Iced Blue Silver Metallic.

Ford also confirmed the standard range Mach-E now has a 70 kWh battery pack while the extended-range version has a 91 kWh battery pack. If the specifications sound familiar, that’s because these same details leaked back in mid-October. At that time, a leaked order guide surfaced that was sent to dealers, and Ford has now confirmed all the changes noted in that leaked guide.

Unfortunately, something else that has been confirmed by Ford is that pricing is going up for 2022. With the entry-level 2022 Mach-E starting at $43,895, it is $1,000 more expensive than the entry-level version in 2021. Considering all of the details from the October leak were correct, we would assume other details that have leaked that Ford has yet to confirm are correct as well. The details surfaced about a week ago, claiming that pricing for the popular Ford EV was going up across the board.

The report claimed that Select and Premium models were each getting a $1,000 price hike, which has now been confirmed. The report also claimed that the California Route 1 and GT model would increase by $2,000. Those who opt for the GT Performance Package or the Extended Range Battery will see those options increased by $1,000 each.

Consider what that means. If you have your heart set on a Mach-E GT with the extended range battery and GT Performance Package, the price has gone up $4,000 compared to 2021. However, keep in mind that with the popularity of the Mach-E and limited production, many examples available at dealerships around the country are going for well over MSRP.

While Ford has confirmed the battery pack sizes are increasing, we would expect the slightly larger battery packs to impact the driving range significantly. Currently, the 2021 Mach-E standard range is good for 211 miles per charge, while the extended-range version is good for up to 305 miles per charge. With only a few kWh of additional battery capacity, a few miles of additional driving range might be expected. Still, there’s always the chance some additional features that we are unaware of will mean the driving ranges remain the same.

Ford needs the Mach-E to be successful, and it needs to build as many of them as it can. The higher the production number, the less it costs to produce the electric vehicle. Ford has had some of the most popular police vehicles for many years. Today, many police agencies around the country use the Explorer SUV-based police vehicle, which happens to be one of the best-performing police vehicles on the market (via Car and Driver).

Ford is testing a version of the Mach-E for police duty called the Ford Pro. In September, Ford submitted the electric vehicle to the Michigan State Police for evaluation. However, Ford was clear that the unit was a police pilot vehicle not yet available to purchase. At the time, the automaker confirmed the vehicle had passed police testing but declined to say exactly how well it performed (via Ford).

If we’ve learned anything from Tesla, it’s that electric vehicles can be extremely fast. Speed acceleration is important in police work. The only downside to the electric vehicle as a police car is that they have very limited range when driven hard. Odds are current electric vehicles will never be used as standard patrol cars, instead being used for other duties that will have them near charging outlets. It wouldn’t do anyone any good to have an electric vehicle involved in a police chase if it’s only able to keep up for a short time.