40% Of People Surveyed Didn't Realize Teslas Have This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey

Tesla is the most popular electric car brand in North America, and most people think it makes the most reliable electric vehicles. Besides the company's mission to save the planet using zero-emission vehicles, one of the perks of driving a Tesla is using cool technology. For instance, the Tesla Autopilot software can self-drive your vehicle to a certain degree, although it requires the driver to take back control when necessary. Another cool thing about a Tesla is that you can Smart Summon it, and it will maneuver out of the parking spot to your location with no driver behind the steering wheel.

If you want to have some fun, you can also sing karaoke or watch Netflix on its big touchscreen console. Better yet, you can play video games like "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Cuphead" in your Tesla — and Elon Musk says Steam is coming, too. However, as much as most people know about Tesla's standard features such as Autopilot and Wi-Fi, there are some hidden features that most people have no clue about. To pinpoint which ones are the least known among the populace, we conducted a survey and identified one feature in particular that few were aware of.