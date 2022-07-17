Steam On Tesla Gaming Demo May Happen In The Near Future

Modern cars, whether they're powered by gasoline or electricity, are incredibly advanced. Many of them have computers that could rival smartphones, especially when it comes to AI-related processing and graphics. Although primarily used for functions like automatic environment control, driver assistance, and navigation, some of these in-vehicle computers are actually powerful enough to play games. Whether you should, of course, is a different matter entirely, but the capabilities of modern cars are definitely worth getting excited about. Elon Musk definitely sounds enthusiastic about this new opportunity for Tesla cars and reveals that a demo of his promised Steam integration might actually be on its way as early as next month.

Tesla EVs already carry some built-in games that you can play directly on the car's dash. Tesla Arcade has been around for more than a year now and offers ports of some popular but simpler games like "Cuphead" and "Sonic the Hedgehog." In reality, however, the head unit for the Tesla S and X is equipped with more powerful silicon, specifically an AMD Ryzen CPU and RDNA2 GPU, and it could actually be used to play "Cyberpunk 2077."

Elon Musk/Twitter

Earlier this year, Musk teased that the cars could soon boast integration with Steam, one of the biggest PC gaming platforms available. The idea definitely isn't far-fetched, and it seems that we are finally close to seeing that happen. In his latest tweet, the Tesla CEO mentioned that a demo of this Steam integration could be available as early as August 2022, suggesting that the work is all but done.