Joe Mode: A Must Know Setting For Tesla Owners

It's probably hard to fathom how many tweets Elon Musk receives, even before his controversial Twitter takeover. But it's reassuring to know that besides getting in fights with people, Elon's use of Twitter occasionally results in something productive.

Such was the case in 2019 when Twitter user @schristakos hit up Musk to ask, "Elon can we get the auto lane correction feature without sound? Young kids in car, want to keep feature on but not wake them up," as reported by the International Business Times.

Hoping to get "Joe Mode" into V10. The default, of course, is normal volume, but selecting "Joe Mode" would lower the volume of strident beeps & chimes by half. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2019

A few months later, @schristakos got their wish granted, and "Joe Mode" was rolled out as part of Tesla's software update v10. We'll explain more about how Joe Mode works in just a sec. But first, who the heck is Joe? We may never know with 100% certainty, but a widespread consensus is that "Joe" is just a generic name for someone from the internet, presumably the person who sent the inspiring tweet. Sort an everyman — your "average Joe."