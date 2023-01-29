How To Turn On Autopilot In A Tesla Model 3

Tesla cars have been fitted with an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) called "Autopilot" since 2014. There have been several hardware revisions over the nine years since, and while a fully autonomous system has been promised repeatedly (reports The Verge), such functionality isn't yet available.

For now, and until both technology and legislation allow, Autopilot should be seen as an advanced driver assistance system. This is what Tesla itself describes Autopilot as, adding it "enhances safety and convenience behind the wheel ... When used properly, Autopilot reduces your overall workload as a driver."

There have been several generations of Autopilot, with many software upgrades for drivers to install in order to give their car the latest features. As of early 2023, Tesla says new cars are equipped with eight external cameras and "powerful vision processing to provide an additional layer of safety."

All Tesla cars built for the North American market all come with the company's camera-based Tesla Vision system. In Europe and Middle Eastern markets, only the Model 3 and Model Y come with Tesla Vision, says Tesla.