This Is Gogoro's First Solid-State Battery: It Could Be An EV Game-Changer

Solid-state batteries may be widely expected to be the future of electric vehicle power, but it's Gogoro – better known for mass-market electric scooters – not the big automakers that has delivered the first, fully-functional prototype. Then again, when you make it your business to power lightweight two-wheel EVs, and offer riders a super-simple way to switch out their power packs rather than wait for a traditional recharge, there's a big incentive to position yourself at the cutting-edge of battery design.

It's easy to think of Gogoro as an electric scooter company. Or, if you take a step back from that, as an electric mobility company: after all, two-wheel manufacturers like Yamaha, AeonMotor, Yadeo, and DCJ all use its battery technology in their various models. Gogoro, though, prefers to think of itself as a power platform: one that just so happens to be most prevalent, right now, in urban mobility.

That prevalence has seen it just ship its one-millionth battery pack. It has around 2,200 GoStation locations – where the swappable batteries are exchanged – in Taiwan alone, more than 2,300 globally, and more than 450,000 riders.

Now, it's looking ahead to the next big change in battery technology. Solid-state batteries, with a lithium-ceramic module developed by partners ProLogium Technologies, promise to be more stable and pack more performance. It's the handiwork of almost a year's work, and the result is what Gogoro's Horace Luke, founder, chairman, and CEO, tells SlashGear is the world's first solid-state prototype swappable battery.