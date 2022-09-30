Hurricane Ian Is A Grim Warning Of The Future

When Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, it was an intense Category 4 storm, just shy of Category 5. Cities on the western side of the peninsula braced against winds reaching 150 mph, reports WSFA News, and the true magnitude of the storm's impact is still being measured. As we watch video after video of two-ton vehicles floating through eight feet of flooding, there's one thing we know for sure: when it comes to climate change, hurricane-vulnerable zones in the U.S. are in deep water.

As it gained speed, Ian climbed the ranks of the most powerful cyclones in the recorded history of the United States. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data compiled by TIME Magazine, it's the 9th Category 4 or higher hurricane to touch American ground in the last five decades — but six of those happened just within the past five years.

Luck and timing aren't entirely to blame; the true culprit is the same one that has disrupted environmental conditions in more ways than one, from droughts and flooding to heatwaves and wildfires. According to multiple IPCC climate reports, it would appear that these weather anomalies are a result of the human imprint on climate — and we have this climate change to blame for the intensity of Florence, Harvey, Ida, Maria, and Michael too.