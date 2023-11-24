The 2024 Porsche Panamera Isn't Willing To Concede Electric Defeat Yet

Porsche has just announced the third generation of its Panamera sedan after SlashGear got a sneak peak of the new Panamera back in August. In classic Porsche fashion, it will have a litany of different drivetrain options, including four total E-Hybrid variations.

The first — and perhaps the spiciest of which — the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid is powered by a twin-turbo 4-liter V8 that, paired with an electric motor, throws down 670 horsepower and 685 pound-feet of torque. Porsche notes that horsepower will get you to 60 miles per hour in a scant three seconds, and you'll top out at 195 miles per hour.

For comparison, that's a quicker zero to 60 time and a higher top speed than every variation of non-turbocharged Porsche 911. Porsche was able to achieve such a quick acceleration time with the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid model because it combined the PDK 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and the electric motor into essentially one unit. Porsche as adamant to note that this saves weight and makes the unit more efficient as a whole, as it is able to regulate heat better.

Porsche

The base model Panamera will come with a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 that generates 348 horsepower 368 foot pounds of torque. That will net you a five-second zero to 60 time, and a top speed of 169 miles per hour. The Panamera 4 with all-wheel drive does a little better at 4.7 seconds to reach highway speed. Interestingly, it tops out at exactly one mile per hour less than the rear-wheel drive version at 168 miles per hour.