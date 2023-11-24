The 2024 Porsche Panamera Isn't Willing To Concede Electric Defeat Yet
Porsche has just announced the third generation of its Panamera sedan after SlashGear got a sneak peak of the new Panamera back in August. In classic Porsche fashion, it will have a litany of different drivetrain options, including four total E-Hybrid variations.
The first — and perhaps the spiciest of which — the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid is powered by a twin-turbo 4-liter V8 that, paired with an electric motor, throws down 670 horsepower and 685 pound-feet of torque. Porsche notes that horsepower will get you to 60 miles per hour in a scant three seconds, and you'll top out at 195 miles per hour.
For comparison, that's a quicker zero to 60 time and a higher top speed than every variation of non-turbocharged Porsche 911. Porsche was able to achieve such a quick acceleration time with the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid model because it combined the PDK 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and the electric motor into essentially one unit. Porsche as adamant to note that this saves weight and makes the unit more efficient as a whole, as it is able to regulate heat better.
The base model Panamera will come with a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 that generates 348 horsepower 368 foot pounds of torque. That will net you a five-second zero to 60 time, and a top speed of 169 miles per hour. The Panamera 4 with all-wheel drive does a little better at 4.7 seconds to reach highway speed. Interestingly, it tops out at exactly one mile per hour less than the rear-wheel drive version at 168 miles per hour.
All the Turbonite you can handle
For just the Turbo E-Hybrid models, Porsche is giving the Panamera a different front grille, as well as unique badging and trim components finished in a color that the automaker is calling "Turbonite." 21-inch center locking wheels are also an optional part of the package.
The new Panamera also comes with major suspension system changes, notably an optional active suspension package for the Turbo E-Hybrid called "Porsche Active Ride." The suspension system can be enabled to react more to driving (i.e. pitching and rolling with turns), or be set to keep the vessel as flat as possible. You'll probably need it if you want to take the Panamera to its top speed.
On the inside, you get a large display for the driver, and an optional 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger. The infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For price, Porsche is setting the base model 2024 Panamera at $99,900, and the all-wheel drive version Panamera 4 at $106,900.
Those models will be shipped right out of Porsche's factory in Leipzig in time for Spring of next year. Porsche has not given pricing or launch details on the Turbo E-Hybrid models as of yet.