2024 Porsche Panamera Prototype First Drive Review: Cruise Controller

The first thing the Panamera has learned from Taycan is silence. In the name of providing a more comfortable, more cosseting interior, Panamera engineers went through every corner of the interior with a microphone, searching for auditory leaks allowing stray decibels into the cabin. They reduced the number of holes in the firewall, replaced an aluminum chassis member with steel thanks to its better acoustic properties, and of course added even more sound-deadening foam to the mix.

The result is a car that maybe doesn't reach the same levels of silence as the Taycan, but is still remarkably free of unwanted noise. However, spring a little extra money for the optional sport exhaust, and you'll have no shortage of sound of the good variety. The twin-turbo V8 on the higher-spec Turbo E-Performance model has a wonderfully deep growl that comes out when the exhaust is opened. It's also been revised to boost efficiency and reduce emissions.

Those not needing all that power can still opt for a twin-turbo V6 engine, either unassisted or in E-Hybrid form. No formal power nor fuel economy ratings are available yet, but expect improvements in both departments.