10 Things About Porsches You Should Know Before Buying One

Ever since the first hand-built air-cooled sports car rolled out of a workshop converted from a defunct sawmill in Austria, Porsche products have been an object of desire. As the brand expanded production and switched from hand-built cars to serial production using mass manufacturing, its cultural cache grew as well, turning Porsche cars into something beyond mere transportation. Over the years, Porsche has produced some of the most iconic vehicles in the industry and packed in innovation from bumper to bumper. Classics from the 356 Speedster to the technological marvel that is the 959 are coveted prizes worth handsome sums — but there are plenty of other models that are far more attainable.

For many, buying a Porsche is a milestone and a sign of personal accomplishment. For some, it can be a reward for having worked up to a point where it is possible to head to the dealer and buy a brand-new model. For others, it may be a mechanical obsession that results in buying a classic Porsche to restore and personalize a piece of history. Regardless of the reason for buying one of these coveted cars, a bit of forethought should go into any decision.

If you are on the precipice of buying a $200,000 911 Turbo from the showroom or picking up a classic air-cooled model that has seen better days, here are 10 things about Porsches you should know before buying one.