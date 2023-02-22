The Classic Porsche That Remains A Timeless Work Of Art

Over the course of its 92-year history, Porsche has built textbook classics and bizarre experiments, masterpieces of automotive art and travesties that should never have touched asphalt. That has less to do with Porsche as an automaker than with the law of averages – when a company has been making any product for the best part of a century, some will fail and some will soar.

Across that time, however, Porsche has maintained a reputation for high performance and pin-sharp design and execution, branding itself with the best qualities associated with the term "German engineering." That reputation goes all the way back to Ferdinand Porsche's very first sports car, the 1948 Porsche 356.

The 356 was in many ways the first true Porsche, as both the first car to bear the "Porsche" brand name and the earliest exemplar of the company's design philosophy. Elements of the 356 can still be found in Porsche's best work today.