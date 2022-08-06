The Bizarre Porsche Cayenne That Was Never Actually Made

Wacky design experiments and the craft of car-making go hand in hand. But occasionally, in the world of creative thinking, things can fall into the downright bizarre category. The engineers at German brand Porsche had something similar off-key in mind when they set out to diversify the Cayenne line shortly after the company's first SUV hit the road. The product of those endeavors? A one-off convertible based on the Cayenne that actually had a real unit made but never entered mass production.

Convertibles are essentially retractable roof versions of a coupe. Carrying over that DNA to an SUV, especially one with a strong road presence, high ground clearance, and much-longer-than-usual profile, sounds outlandish. And yet, Porsche made one with a retractable soft-top roof system. Now, this wasn't a road-ready model and had to be transported everywhere, something Porsche calls a Package Function Model unit (via Porsche). The roof design, which was hooked to the luggage compartment lid, eventually made its way to the Porsche 911 Targa.

Back then, the actual roof mechanism was still in the computer simulation stage and still needed to be fitted manually for showing. Otherwise, it is stored comfortably in the luggage compartment. Interestingly, Porsche had two other Cayenne modifications in mind when it started dreaming about a convertible. One of them was a coupe, while the other idea was an even bigger SUV with 20 centimeters added to the Cayenne's length. None of them made it past the concept stage (via Porsche).