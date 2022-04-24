The 914 Is The Classic Porsche You Can Actually Afford
When it comes to Porsche, many drivers imagine high price tags, but not all of the automaker's cars are out of the game when buyers are on a budget. Buying a classic car is definitely not for everyone, as it often requires planning, an extra mile of patience and passion, and some hard work. Classic cars need maintenance, of course, but Porsche cars owners have something going for them: they can get the original Porsche parts for any model through Porsche Classic, along with official documents and other resources.
In the past, Porsche expanded its array of models to cast a bigger net and attract as much of the market as it can. In modern times, the brand has adapted to the EV trend majestically and hit a home run. As reported by Best Selling Cars, Porsche sold 301,915 vehicles worldwide in 2021, with a particularly notable increase in sales in the United States. The models Macan and Cayenne led the charge. Most car lovers know that Porsche classics often come with a large price tag, but that's not always the case. Porsche built a more affordable and accessible car, and it needs no introduction: the classic Porsche 914.
All about the Porsche 914
Anyone who wants a classic Porsche and has a budget of $25,000 to $40,000 dollars can get a pretty good deal for a Porsche 914 (via Car.com). That is a very low price for a Porsche, considering a '60s and '70s Porsche 911 in good condition can list for $100,000 to $200,000 or more. Without a doubt, the 914 is the most affordable route for getting into the world of Porsche ownership.
It should be noted, however, that some purists say the 914 is not really a Porsche. As the automaker explains on its website, Porsche partnered up with Volkswagen via a deal between Ferry Porsche and VW Director Heinrich Nordhoff in the mid-1960s. The 914 was built in two versions: one with a four-cylinder engine from VW, and the other, the 914-6, with a six-cylinder engine built by Porsche. Both models sold well in the U.S., but it was the 914-6 that won races and the GT class at Le Mans in 1970.
Ferry Porsche himself was a 914 fan, as he wanted an affordable Porsche model to give young drivers a taste of what the company's vehicles could do. Still today, Porsche defends the 914 as sporting a "typical Porsche design," making it a proud member of its family of classics. A four-cylinder 914, in top shape, should be able to hit its original 100 mph top speed, while a GT six-cylinder model with overhead camshafts, triple carburetors, and high-performance capacitor ignition should reach 125 mph. All in all, it's a great option for those who want to own a classic Porsche.