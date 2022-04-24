The 914 Is The Classic Porsche You Can Actually Afford

Anyone who wants a classic Porsche and has a budget of $25,000 to $40,000 dollars can get a pretty good deal for a Porsche 914 (via Car.com). That is a very low price for a Porsche, considering a '60s and '70s Porsche 911 in good condition can list for $100,000 to $200,000 or more. Without a doubt, the 914 is the most affordable route for getting into the world of Porsche ownership.

It should be noted, however, that some purists say the 914 is not really a Porsche. As the automaker explains on its website, Porsche partnered up with Volkswagen via a deal between Ferry Porsche and VW Director Heinrich Nordhoff in the mid-1960s. The 914 was built in two versions: one with a four-cylinder engine from VW, and the other, the 914-6, with a six-cylinder engine built by Porsche. Both models sold well in the U.S., but it was the 914-6 that won races and the GT class at Le Mans in 1970.

Ferry Porsche himself was a 914 fan, as he wanted an affordable Porsche model to give young drivers a taste of what the company's vehicles could do. Still today, Porsche defends the 914 as sporting a "typical Porsche design," making it a proud member of its family of classics. A four-cylinder 914, in top shape, should be able to hit its original 100 mph top speed, while a GT six-cylinder model with overhead camshafts, triple carburetors, and high-performance capacitor ignition should reach 125 mph. All in all, it's a great option for those who want to own a classic Porsche.