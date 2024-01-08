A Look At The 4.0 TFSI Engine That Powers The Audi RS 7 Sportback

The Audi RS7 Sportback is one of the most dramatic-looking big fastbacks ever made, and what powers it is equally special. Hiding under the RS7's long hood is a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, found in some Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini models. Its ample torque and power turn the RS7 into a straight-line monster with supercar-rivaling acceleration and an impressive top speed.

The first version of this engine debuted in 2012 when it was made available in the S6, S7 Sportback, and S8, and it already had all of the characteristics that we see in the latest iteration of the power plant. The S6 and S7 made 414 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, while the larger S8 was pushed to 513 horsepower and 479 lb-ft.

Audi was a few years behind its competitors in introducing its downsized twin-turbo V8 — it was the last of Germany's big trio of luxury manufacturers to offer one. BMW launched its S63 hot vee V8 in 2008, and Mercedes-Benz revealed its 5.5-liter twin-turbo in 2010. Because Audi launched its engine last, it had time to study its competitors, and this helped it produce a remarkably punchy unit that matched its rivals' offerings.

The modern version of the Audi twin-turbo V8 makes up to 621 horsepower in Performance versions of Audi's large RS models, allowing vehicles like the RS7 to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. It makes even more power under the hood of the Lamborghini Urus Performante, and it allows the bigger, heavier SUV to have the same benchmark sprint time as the Audi RS7 Performance.