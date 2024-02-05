2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT Is The Super-Wagon We Didn't Know We Needed

Set aside your tired preconceptions about station wagons, because the 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT is coming to upend them entirely. The flagship of the RS 6 Avant line-up — "Avant," in Audi-speak, means wagon — this new model will be super-fast and super-exclusive. Indeed, only 660 examples will be built worldwide, a mere 85 of which will make it to the U.S. toward the end of 2024.

With rarity comes some serious upgrades. Compared to the standard RS 6 Avant Performance, there's an entirely reworked front end including a carbon fiber hood, new front and rear bumpers, and new carbon fiber fenders.

Audi

It's not just a style thing, either. Inspired by Audi's RS 6 GTO Concept, the RS 6 Avant GT gets functional air outlets behind the front wheels — helping with brake cooling and reducing wheel arch air pressure — while the rear diffuser is also functional. Exclusive 22-inch wheels in a new 6-spoke design are standard, and there's a double wing almost identical to the one found on that concept, too.