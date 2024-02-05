2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT Is The Super-Wagon We Didn't Know We Needed
Set aside your tired preconceptions about station wagons, because the 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT is coming to upend them entirely. The flagship of the RS 6 Avant line-up — "Avant," in Audi-speak, means wagon — this new model will be super-fast and super-exclusive. Indeed, only 660 examples will be built worldwide, a mere 85 of which will make it to the U.S. toward the end of 2024.
With rarity comes some serious upgrades. Compared to the standard RS 6 Avant Performance, there's an entirely reworked front end including a carbon fiber hood, new front and rear bumpers, and new carbon fiber fenders.
It's not just a style thing, either. Inspired by Audi's RS 6 GTO Concept, the RS 6 Avant GT gets functional air outlets behind the front wheels — helping with brake cooling and reducing wheel arch air pressure — while the rear diffuser is also functional. Exclusive 22-inch wheels in a new 6-spoke design are standard, and there's a double wing almost identical to the one found on that concept, too.
One look for 66 lucky U.S. owners
Globally, there'll be a handful of paint options along with a couple of different decal schemes and two wheel finishes. All of the U.S. spec cars, however, will be finished in Arkona White with Audi Sport heritage decals in black, gray, and red. Model badges front and rear will also match that color scheme, while the wheels will be finished in high-gloss white. The hood openings will show exposed carbon fiber.
Inside, U.S. cars will get the performance seats from the RS 6 Avant, with red and copper stitching. Other regions will get special RS bucket seats. Dinamica black microfiber wraps the center console, armrest, dashboard, and more, and the seatbelts are crimson red. Audi will also put a serial number for the car on a center console plaque.
A power panoramic sunroof will be standard, as will Continental Sport Contact 7 tires. The customizations from a standard RS 6 Avant will take place at Audi's Neckarsulm production plant — home of the R8 along with the RS e-tron GT — taking an extra day for hand-fitting of the new bodywork and other mechanical changes.
More power from Audi's twin-turbo V8
Audi's 4.0-liter TFSI twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine is under the carbon fiber hood, here tuned for 620 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard, along with an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, and the automaker says the RS 6 Avant GT should do 0-62 mph in just 3.3 seconds — 0.3 seconds faster than an RS 6 Avant — or 0-124 mph in 11.5 seconds. Top speed is 190 mph.
Ceramic brakes are standard — with red-painted calipers — as is a locking center differential that typically pushes 40% of the power to the front axle and 60% to the rear. That can adjust to a maximum of 70% to the front, or up to 85% at the rear. Switch the drive mode system to Dynamic, and there's a greater rear power bias than the standard car.
Also standard is a new adjustable coiler suspension system, debuting on the RS 6 Avant GT. As well as being 10mm lower than the RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control — which is an option, here, as is RS adaptive air suspension — it also has a higher spring rate, 30% stiffer front stabilizers, and 80% stiffer rear stabilizers, plus triple-adjustable dampers.
A genuine track plaything - if drivers dare
In addition to cutting down on body roll, Audi promises, keen drivers can also adjust the suspension themselves. A toolbox to do just that is in the glove compartment, in fact, though the process as a whole isn't as straightforward as tapping an option in Audi's MMI infotainment system (or even just pulling over at the side of the road).
Instead, owners will need access to a lift in order to raise the car. Audi will supply the RS 6 Avant GT in its recommended setting for street driving, with a suggestion for a track configuration.
With production numbers so vanishingly small — and examples headed to the U.S. in even shorter supply — it's unclear just how many owners will actually risk their wagon playthings on the track. Also unclear is what ownership of the 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT will cost, with the automaker promising further details closer to the car's launch later in the year.