2025 BMW M5 Review: With Specs Like These, Weight Just Isn't An Issue

The 2025 BMW M5 might be the most coherent car I've ever driven. Every part works towards the whole of the car. The hybrid drivetrain ensures smooth (and monstrously quick) acceleration. The interior keeps you comfortable and entertained for however long you are in the car. It's a big sedan, which means you won't have to rely on another vehicle as much.

Advertisement

Lastly — but by no means least — the fact that it has over 700 horsepower means that it's as happy cruising at 45 miles per hour as it is blasting down the race track at over 100 miles per hour (BMW says it'll do 190 miles per hour with the optional "M-Driver's Package." I did not test that claim).

When I saw that there was a 2025 BMW M5 available to review, I claimed it as fast as I could. I had already driven the M5 back in November at BMW's test track, and was greatly enthralled. Now I wanted to see what it was like to live with.