Monterey Car Week 2024: The Hypercars, Restomods And EVs That Stole The Show

It's been a long, loud, and incredible weekend at the annual Monterey Car Week events in and around Pebble Beach, California. For one week each August, the wealthy peninsula plays host to everyone from start-up automakers looking for investment and buzz, to well-established modern-day manufacturers who come to pitch their latest wares and concept cars to the most financially well-endowed consumers in the world.

During the week, the area also hosts record-breaking automotive auctions, historic races, and the annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, a world-renowned car show for car collectors who spend untold fortunes restoring vehicles that frequently date back to the days of horseless carriages and experimental steam-powered vehicles. It's a raucous, frequently loud, and exciting annual event that captivates everyone from the automotive media to celebrities and Silicon Valley elites.

While we're still reeling from the multi-million dollar cars rollicking around the lovely beach towns of the Monterey Peninsula, it's time for a quick roundup of the most interesting vehicles I came across during a sleep-deprived Car Week.

