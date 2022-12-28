The First Battery-Electric Porsche 911 (964) Hits The US Courtesy Of Everrati

As production electric vehicles have grown in popularity, so has the custom EV scene and EV conversions. Several workshops have sprung up over the years that specialize in updating and restoring automotive classics, and the results are often spectacular. Everatti is one such custom shop that takes things to the next level.

Porsche is no stranger to electric vehicle technology, having released the blazing fast hybrid Porsche 918 Spyder way back in 2015, and using the 918's EV technology in the all-electric Taycan, as well as the plug-in hybrid Panamera 4 families. Still, it hasn't released an iconic all-electric sports car that has quite the same appeal and legacy as the 911 — that's where Everatti comes in.

Everatti is a custom vehicle workshop that takes classics and re-engineers them, ditching the internal combustion engine drive train and replacing it with cleaner, more efficient, and high-power electric versions. Part of Everatti's identity is a process it calls "redefinition" — more than just converting vehicles from gas to electric. Instead, each new vehicle the team tackles receives up to 4,000 hours of development and testing in an effort to make it a better version of its former self.