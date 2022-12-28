The First Battery-Electric Porsche 911 (964) Hits The US Courtesy Of Everrati
As production electric vehicles have grown in popularity, so has the custom EV scene and EV conversions. Several workshops have sprung up over the years that specialize in updating and restoring automotive classics, and the results are often spectacular. Everatti is one such custom shop that takes things to the next level.
Porsche is no stranger to electric vehicle technology, having released the blazing fast hybrid Porsche 918 Spyder way back in 2015, and using the 918's EV technology in the all-electric Taycan, as well as the plug-in hybrid Panamera 4 families. Still, it hasn't released an iconic all-electric sports car that has quite the same appeal and legacy as the 911 — that's where Everatti comes in.
Everatti is a custom vehicle workshop that takes classics and re-engineers them, ditching the internal combustion engine drive train and replacing it with cleaner, more efficient, and high-power electric versions. Part of Everatti's identity is a process it calls "redefinition" — more than just converting vehicles from gas to electric. Instead, each new vehicle the team tackles receives up to 4,000 hours of development and testing in an effort to make it a better version of its former self.
The Porsche 911 Signature Gulf Edition
The 964 Porsche 911 was originally produced between 1990 and 1993, and was the first Porsche vehicle to feature full-time all-wheel drive. In a collaboration with Gulf Oil International — hence the bright orange and blue livery — Everatti has applied its redefinition process to Porsche's automotive icon.
As part of the treatment, Everatti gives the Porsche 911 a full "restomod" — maintaining much of the spirit of the original vehicle, making few changes to the feel and interior. Apart from a small screen in the center console above the transmission tunnel — and what Everatti calls "Custom Porsche inspired 5-gauge cluster dials," — much of the interior of the vehicle, including the gear shifter, are only slightly updated. Everatti claims that the weight and weight distribution — an important part of what makes the Porsche 911 so special in the first place — is mostly left intact, while a carbon fiber body comes as standard.
In terms of performance, the EV drivetrain increases the power and torque from the original 247 BHP and 228 lb-ft of torque, to the new 500 BHP and 368 lb-ft, respectively. The 0-60 time drops down to under four seconds, while a 62 KWh battery gives the vehicle a claimed range of approximately 200 miles. Regenerative braking and regular AC and DC fast charging are offered as well, although no specifications are stated in regards to charging speed. Everatti also adds creature comforts like heated front seats, updated climate control, and a new entertainment system that includes full navigation, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay.